Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

We will be contrasting the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.1%
|0.81%
|3.53%
|0%
|0%
|3.21%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
