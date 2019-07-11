Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

We will be contrasting the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.1% 0.81% 3.53% 0% 0% 3.21%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation