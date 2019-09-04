Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.