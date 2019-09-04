Comparison of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.