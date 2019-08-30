Comparison of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Both Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 6.90 N/A -0.55 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 141 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Finjan Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tableau Software Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Tableau Software Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tableau Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Tableau Software Inc.’s potential downside is -8.97% and its consensus price target is $154.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Finjan Holdings Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 98.77% respectively. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.