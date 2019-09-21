Comparison of Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finjan Holdings Inc. 2 7.35 N/A -0.55 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.96 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Volatility & Risk

Finjan Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.34 and it happens to be 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Box Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Box Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Finjan Holdings Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 2.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Box Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.