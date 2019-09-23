Comparison of Finisar Corporation (FNSR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Since Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar Corporation 23 2.34 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.06 N/A 2.74 20.23

Table 1 demonstrates Finisar Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Finisar Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Finisar Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Cisco Systems Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

7.1 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Finisar Corporation. Its rival Cisco Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Finisar Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Finisar Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Finisar Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -9.47% and an $22 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cisco Systems Inc. is $55.3, which is potential 11.49% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cisco Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Finisar Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Finisar Corporation shares and 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Finisar Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year Finisar Corporation has weaker performance than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Finisar Corporation.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.