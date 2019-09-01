Comparison of Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.97 N/A 2.52 12.20 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.74 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American National Bankshares Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Financial Institutions Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Financial Institutions Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Financial Institutions Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Financial Institutions Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American National Bankshares Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Financial Institutions Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 32.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year Financial Institutions Inc. was less bullish than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats Financial Institutions Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.