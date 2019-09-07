Comparison of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Both Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp 27 2.72 N/A 2.97 10.01 Community Bank System Inc. 63 5.58 N/A 3.24 20.37

In table 1 we can see Fifth Third Bancorp and Community Bank System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Community Bank System Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Third Bancorp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Fifth Third Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Community Bank System Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. From a competition point of view, Community Bank System Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Community Bank System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38 Community Bank System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fifth Third Bancorp is $31.75, with potential upside of 18.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fifth Third Bancorp and Community Bank System Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 73.4%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Community Bank System Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18% Community Bank System Inc. 0.76% 0.55% 1.18% 9.58% 3.58% 13.19%

For the past year Fifth Third Bancorp has stronger performance than Community Bank System Inc.

Summary

Community Bank System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.