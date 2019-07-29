Comparison of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.07 208.21 Waitr Holdings Inc. 10 3.71 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.2% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Waitr Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. Waitr Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 145.82%. Competitively the average price target of Waitr Holdings Inc. is $13, which is potential 155.91% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Waitr Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 40.2% respectively. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.3% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. 2.5% 12.41% -5.55% -30.42% -41.01% -10.06% Waitr Holdings Inc. -10.35% -26% -32.78% -24.84% -19.41% -27%

For the past year Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Waitr Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brand names. The companyÂ’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer various Caribbean inspired food, and Taco Cabana restaurants offer a selection of Mexican food. As of January 1, 2017, it had 177 company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, 166 company-owned Taco Cabana restaurants, and 29 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Venezuela, and Guyana, as well as 5 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants located in New Mexico, 2 non-traditional Taco Cabana licensed locations on college campuses in Texas, and 1 location in a hospital in Florida. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.