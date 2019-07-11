Comparison of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

We are comparing Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.01 N/A 1.87 8.65 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.87 N/A 0.60 10.88

In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fidus Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fidus Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Fidus Investment Corporation has a 9.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.67. Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 19.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PennantPark Investment Corporation looks more robust than Fidus Investment Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fidus Investment Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.34% and 46.22% respectively. 1.27% are Fidus Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.