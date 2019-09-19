Comparison of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

Both Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fidus Investment Corporation
|16
|4.73
|N/A
|1.87
|8.66
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.66
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fidus Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fidus Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fidus Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Fidus Investment Corporation and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fidus Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fidus Investment Corporation’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 15.44%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. About 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fidus Investment Corporation
|-0.12%
|0.37%
|2.66%
|16.28%
|12.58%
|38.67%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Fidus Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.
