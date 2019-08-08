Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 19.67 N/A -1.07 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.98 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, with potential upside of 57.63%. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 129.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 36.1% respectively. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.