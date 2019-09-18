Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 10.10 N/A -1.07 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FibroGen Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $65, with potential upside of 58.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.