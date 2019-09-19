Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

This is a contrast between FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 9.78 N/A -1.07 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights FibroGen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FibroGen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 63.93% for FibroGen Inc. with average price target of $65. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 198.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 0% respectively. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year FibroGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.