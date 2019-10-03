Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 193,296,492.07% -18.4% -10.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,207,906.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

FibroGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $65, while its potential upside is 79.41%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 44.26%. Based on the data delivered earlier, FibroGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FibroGen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 59.9%. About 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.