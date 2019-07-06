Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Since FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 18.65 N/A -1.04 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FibroGen Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.25, and a 60.73% upside potential. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 80.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.