Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 46 11.58 N/A -1.07 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see FibroGen Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FibroGen Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FibroGen Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.67% for FibroGen Inc. with average price target of $65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.