Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 7.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FibroGen Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FibroGen Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 189,651,107.97% -18.4% -10.6% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 45,108,377.27% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FibroGen Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FibroGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $65, and a 71.96% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 97.6% respectively. FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.