Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Since FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 48 11.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.04 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has FibroGen Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

FibroGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.33, and a 59.93% upside potential. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 360.12%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FibroGen Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 73.4% respectively. 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FibroGen Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.