Comparison of Fibrocell Science Inc. (FCSC) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -1.41 0.00 Evolus Inc. 20 187.02 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fibrocell Science Inc. and Evolus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fibrocell Science Inc. and Evolus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2% Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6%

Liquidity

Fibrocell Science Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Evolus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.8 and has 14.5 Quick Ratio. Evolus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fibrocell Science Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fibrocell Science Inc. and Evolus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evolus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Evolus Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.5, with potential upside of 87.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fibrocell Science Inc. and Evolus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 15.2% respectively. 0.17% are Fibrocell Science Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.8% of Evolus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33% Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16%

For the past year Fibrocell Science Inc. was less bullish than Evolus Inc.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.