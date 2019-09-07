Comparison of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Since Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe PLC 2 0.11 N/A -0.12 0.00 Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ferroglobe PLC and Vedanta Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe PLC 0.00% -2.1% -0.9% Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe PLC is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.72. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ferroglobe PLC is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Vedanta Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ferroglobe PLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vedanta Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Ferroglobe PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Vedanta Limited are owned by institutional investors. Ferroglobe PLC’s share owned by insiders are 82.53%. Competitively, 2.68% are Vedanta Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferroglobe PLC -7.93% -14.69% -27.05% -37.08% -81.33% -5.03% Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35%

For the past year Ferroglobe PLC’s stock price has smaller decline than Vedanta Limited.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats Ferroglobe PLC on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines located in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash and metallurgical coal mines in the United States. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited. Ferroglobe PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.