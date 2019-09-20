Comparison of Ferro Corporation (FOE) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

We are contrasting Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferro Corporation 15 0.60 N/A 0.83 17.73 W. R. Grace & Co. 73 2.18 N/A 2.40 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ferro Corporation and W. R. Grace & Co. W. R. Grace & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Ferro Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ferro Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ferro Corporation and W. R. Grace & Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferro Corporation 0.00% 18.8% 3.9% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta indicates that Ferro Corporation is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, W. R. Grace & Co. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Ferro Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, W. R. Grace & Co. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Ferro Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ferro Corporation and W. R. Grace & Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferro Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00

Ferro Corporation’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 55.71%. Competitively the average target price of W. R. Grace & Co. is $95, which is potential 41.88% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ferro Corporation appears more favorable than W. R. Grace & Co., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ferro Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Ferro Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferro Corporation -2.51% -5.7% -10.73% -10.73% -33.38% -6.06% W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47%

For the past year Ferro Corporation has -6.06% weaker performance while W. R. Grace & Co. has 4.47% stronger performance.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Ferro Corporation.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings. Its products are used in appliances, automobiles, building and renovation, electronics, household furnishings, industrial products, and packaging. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through agents and distributors. It serves manufacturers of ceramic tile, major appliances, construction materials, automobile parts, automobiles, architectural and container glass, and electronic components and devices. Ferro Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.