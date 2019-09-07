Comparison of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Both Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari N.V. 147 0.00 N/A 4.49 35.92 NIO Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ferrari N.V. and NIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari N.V. 0.00% 0% 0% NIO Inc. 0.00% 0% -131.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ferrari N.V. and NIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari N.V. 0 0 5 3.00 NIO Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ferrari N.V.’s average target price is $190.8, while its potential upside is 16.98%. Competitively NIO Inc. has an average target price of $7.55, with potential upside of 153.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NIO Inc. seems more appealing than Ferrari N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ferrari N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.3% of NIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 52.52% of NIO Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ferrari N.V. -3.84% -1.29% 19.67% 42.94% 23.43% 61.99% NIO Inc. -5.45% 33.46% -25.85% -53.49% 0% -45.53%

For the past year Ferrari N.V. had bullish trend while NIO Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ferrari N.V. beats NIO Inc.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers seven models, including four sports cars that include 488 GTB, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, and special series F12tfd; and three GT cars, which comprise California T, GTC4Lusso, and GTC4Lusso T. It also provides LaFerrari Aperta, a limited edition supercar; Fuoriserie, a very limited editions series; one-off cars; F60 America, a V12 open air roadster; and Ferrari J50, a two-seater mid-rear-engined roadster. In addition, the company offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Further, it licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance, and leasing services for the purchase of cars to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 45 retail Ferrari stores, of which 29 stores were franchised stores, including 8 Ferrari Store Junior and 16 stores were owned and operated by the company. The company also sells its products through a network of 170 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, www.store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.