Comparison of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.97 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.44 beta indicates that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.98 beta which makes it 98.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 46.52% and its average target price is $69.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.6% weaker performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.