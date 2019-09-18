Comparison of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 17.97 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 56.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.