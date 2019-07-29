Comparison of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 16 0.38 N/A 0.27 53.03 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 158 2.53 N/A 9.96 16.77

Demonstrates FedNat Holding Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat Holding Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. FedNat Holding Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of FedNat Holding Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

FedNat Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

FedNat Holding Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

The average target price of FedNat Holding Company is $24, with potential upside of 99.17%. On the other hand, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s potential downside is -6.83% and its average target price is $172. The results provided earlier shows that FedNat Holding Company appears more favorable than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of FedNat Holding Company shares and 99.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares. FedNat Holding Company’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company -4.47% -14.83% -22.38% -34.58% -26.32% -27.06% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend while RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.