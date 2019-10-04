Comparison of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

We will be comparing the differences between FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat Holding Company 13 0.55 10.42M 0.27 45.58 Global Indemnity Limited 26 0.00 1.33M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FedNat Holding Company and Global Indemnity Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat Holding Company 78,939,393.94% 1.7% 0.4% Global Indemnity Limited 5,086,042.07% -6.3% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

FedNat Holding Company’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Global Indemnity Limited’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given FedNat Holding Company and Global Indemnity Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00 Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 73.29% for FedNat Holding Company with average target price of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FedNat Holding Company and Global Indemnity Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 81.7%. FedNat Holding Company’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year FedNat Holding Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Indemnity Limited.

Summary

FedNat Holding Company beats Global Indemnity Limited on 9 of the 11 factors.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.