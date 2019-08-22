Comparison of FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Air Delivery & Freight Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx Corporation 174 0.59 N/A 1.20 141.64 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 23 1.04 N/A 1.13 20.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FedEx Corporation and Air Transport Services Group Inc. Air Transport Services Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FedEx Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. FedEx Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx Corporation 0.00% 2.8% 1% Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

FedEx Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.67. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FedEx Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. FedEx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for FedEx Corporation and Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx Corporation 1 5 13 2.68 Air Transport Services Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$199 is FedEx Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.81%. Air Transport Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 37.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Air Transport Services Group Inc. looks more robust than FedEx Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FedEx Corporation and Air Transport Services Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 90.9%. About 5.8% of FedEx Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Air Transport Services Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FedEx Corporation -3.11% 4.64% -8.13% -3.91% -29.08% 5.7% Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19%

For the past year FedEx Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Summary

FedEx Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Air Transport Services Group Inc.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The companyÂ’s FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports. This segment also publishes customs duty and tax information; and offers transportation management and temperature-controlled transportation services. Its TNT Express segment provides international express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and business-to-consumer services. The companyÂ’s FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages, as well as offers integrated supply chain management solutions. Its FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight and freight-shipping services. As of May 31, 2017, this segment operated approximately 66,000 vehicles and trailers from a network of approximately 370 service centers. The companyÂ’s FedEx Services segment provides sale, marketing, information technology, communication, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services; FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, and ground shipping and time-definite shipping services; and packing services, supplies, and boxes. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.