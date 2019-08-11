Comparison of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

We are comparing Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.64 N/A 2.13 16.32 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Federated Investors Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Federated Investors Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Federated Investors Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Federated Investors Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Federated Investors Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. has 30.89% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.