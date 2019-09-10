Comparison of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

As Asset Management companies, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.60 N/A 2.13 16.32 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Federated Investors Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 91.4% and 36.75% respectively. 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.