Comparison of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.13 16.32 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60

In table 1 we can see Federated Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Federated Investors Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 36.33%. Insiders owned 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.