Comparison of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.67 N/A 2.13 16.32 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.37 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Federated Investors Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 4.77%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 9.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.