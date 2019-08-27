Comparison of Federated Investors Inc. (FII) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.58 N/A 2.13 16.32 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Federated Investors Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Federated Investors Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 23.47%. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Federated Investors Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.