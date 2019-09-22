Comparison of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) and Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 76 4.52 N/A 8.77 8.82 Nelnet Inc. 60 2.77 N/A 3.79 16.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and Nelnet Inc. Nelnet Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nelnet Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5% Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Nelnet Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of Nelnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85% Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nelnet Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.