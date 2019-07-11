Comparison of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM-A) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

We will be comparing the differences between Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 66 4.38 N/A 8.76 7.53 MoneyGram International Inc. 2 0.11 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation and MoneyGram International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 14.8% -1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares and 84.7% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.5% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79% MoneyGram International Inc. -26.54% -22.04% -15.49% -15.86% -72.12% -4.5%

For the past year Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had bullish trend while MoneyGram International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors MoneyGram International Inc.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.