Comparison of FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Since FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 65 1.97 N/A 4.19 14.97 National Western Life Group Inc. 274 1.40 N/A 35.78 7.52

Table 1 highlights FBL Financial Group Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Western Life Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FBL Financial Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FBL Financial Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Western Life Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta means FBL Financial Group Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FBL Financial Group Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.9% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.58% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39% National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than National Western Life Group Inc.

Summary

National Western Life Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FBL Financial Group Inc.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.