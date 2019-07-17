Comparison of FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group Inc. 66 2.13 N/A 4.19 15.52 FGL Holdings 8 1.54 N/A 0.42 20.48

Table 1 demonstrates FBL Financial Group Inc. and FGL Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FGL Holdings appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. FBL Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of FGL Holdings, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of FBL Financial Group Inc. and FGL Holdings.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FGL Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of FGL Holdings are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, FGL Holdings has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.62% 1.63% -4.91% -6.95% -13.43% 1.14% FGL Holdings -2.06% 1.42% 8.35% 8.49% -4.36% 28.53%

For the past year FBL Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than FGL Holdings.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats FGL Holdings on 5 of the 7 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. It also offers reinsurance solutions for life and annuity. The company sells its products through a network of independent marketing organizations and independent agents. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.