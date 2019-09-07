Comparison of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI), both competing one another are Regional – Southeast Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.72 N/A 1.61 12.79 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 2.76 N/A 1.56 14.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.34 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fauquier Bankshares Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of Fauquier Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. -2.46% 6.43% 4.95% 0.51% -16.48% -5.86%

For the past year Fauquier Bankshares Inc. has 7.19% stronger performance while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. has -5.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Fauquier Bankshares Inc. beats First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.