Comparison of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

We will be comparing the differences between Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.75 N/A -1.23 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.81% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.