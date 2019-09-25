Comparison of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -0.24 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.34 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FAT Brands Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FAT Brands Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. FAT Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FAT Brands Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 9.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. was more bearish than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.