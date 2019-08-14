Comparison of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 8.20 N/A -0.35 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.85 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fastly Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Finjan Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fastly Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has stronger performance than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Finjan Holdings Inc.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.