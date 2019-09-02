Comparison of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 5.94 N/A -0.02 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.49 N/A 1.30 17.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Farmland Partners Inc. and Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 15.24% and its consensus price target is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.2% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.3% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. was more bullish than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.