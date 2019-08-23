Comparison of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29 4.80 N/A 1.61 17.80 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 2.27 N/A 0.40 27.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.22 beta means Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.