Comparison of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|29
|4.80
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|11
|2.27
|N/A
|0.40
|27.18
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.1%
|0.3%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.22 beta means Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.38 beta which makes it 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|-0.82%
|-2.5%
|-10.36%
|-1.36%
|-22.17%
|0%
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
