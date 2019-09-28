Comparison of Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Both Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) are each other’s competitor in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 13 -1.07 8.88M -3.69 0.00 Youngevity International Inc. 5 0.00 14.86M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Farmer Bros. Co. and Youngevity International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 68,837,209.30% -32.7% -13.9% Youngevity International Inc. 321,408,487.26% 20.5% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Farmer Bros. Co.’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.11 beta. Competitively, Youngevity International Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Youngevity International Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Farmer Bros. Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Farmer Bros. Co. and Youngevity International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00 Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Farmer Bros. Co.’s consensus price target is $15.75, while its potential upside is 22.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmer Bros. Co. and Youngevity International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 4.8% respectively. 0.2% are Farmer Bros. Co.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Youngevity International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. was more bearish than Youngevity International Inc.

Summary

Youngevity International Inc. beats Farmer Bros. Co. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.