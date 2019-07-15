Comparison of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch Limited
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|32
|2.52
|N/A
|-8.95
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch Limited
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 68.69% for Farfetch Limited with average target price of $33.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Farfetch Limited shares and 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Competitively, Retail Value Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farfetch Limited
|5.1%
|1.24%
|33.04%
|8.85%
|0%
|43.03%
|Retail Value Inc.
|1.11%
|-3.75%
|5.12%
|16.23%
|0%
|28.45%
For the past year Farfetch Limited was more bullish than Retail Value Inc.
Summary
Farfetch Limited beats Retail Value Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
