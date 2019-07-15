Comparison of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 22 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Retail Value Inc. 32 2.52 N/A -8.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Farfetch Limited and Retail Value Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.69% for Farfetch Limited with average target price of $33.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.6% of Farfetch Limited shares and 64.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Competitively, Retail Value Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03% Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45%

For the past year Farfetch Limited was more bullish than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

Farfetch Limited beats Retail Value Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.