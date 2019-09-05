Comparison of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 6.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.