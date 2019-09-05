Comparison of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.64% and 6.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.