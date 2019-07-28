Comparison of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has 4.04% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.