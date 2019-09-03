Comparison of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (DAVE) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

As Restaurants companies, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.65 N/A 0.44 10.43 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.40 N/A 4.57 15.72

Table 1 demonstrates Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jack in the Box Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Famous Dave’s of America Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Jack in the Box Inc.’s 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jack in the Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a 104.03% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Competitively the consensus price target of Jack in the Box Inc. is $87.67, which is potential 4.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems more appealing than Jack in the Box Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Famous Dave’s of America Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Jack in the Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44% Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. was less bearish than Jack in the Box Inc.

Summary

Jack in the Box Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.