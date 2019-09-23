Comparison of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.32 N/A -4.36 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.47 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Falcon Minerals Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Falcon Minerals Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Sundance Energy Australia Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a 59.09% upside potential and an average target price of $10.5. Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 316.67% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.