Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.31 N/A -1.37 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 176.06% and its consensus price target is $27.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 14.8%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.