Comparison of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

This is a contrast between EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Nightstar Therapeutics plc which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 33.3% respectively. 0.7% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nightstar Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.